The De La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after clinching the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball championship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The crown is back in Taft.

The De La Salle Lady Spikers ended their five-year title drought in UAAP women's volleyball after a pulling off a massive comeback win against the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in Game 2 of the Finals.

The Lady Spikers bucked a 0-2 deficit in the match as they recovered in the succeeding sets to finally close the series, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10, at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday.

This is the first time La Salle will lift the championship trophy since Season 80 -- and their 12th overall title in league's history.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.