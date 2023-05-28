Imee Hernandez (5) is one of Chery Tiggo's five new players. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Former UST Golden Tigresses Imee Hernandez will now be donning new colors after signing with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League, the team announced on Sunday.

The middle blocker is joining former National University stars Princess Robles, Joyme Cagande, and Jennifer Nierva as the newest members of the squad.

Hernandez announced on her social media accounts last Thursday that she will now leave UST to play professionally and forgo her remaining playing years with the team.

"Now that I am done with my studies, with you by my side, I am more than ready to face the bigger challenges that lie ahead as I continue to pursue my passion for the game of volleyball on a grander stage and under brighter lights. I have decided to go professional," she wrote.

The 5-foot-10 Hernandez averaged 11.35 points in the recently-concluded season, and helped in leading UST to Final Four finishes in UAAP Seasons 84 and 85.

Chery Tigo is expected to announce yet another player to join the four newcomers as they continue to load up their roster for the upcoming 2023 PVL Invitational Conference