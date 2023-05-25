Imee Hernandez decides to go pro, leaves Tigers' lair

MANILA – After an impressive performance in the UAAP Season 85, UST Golden Tigresses’ middle blocker Imee Hernandez has decided to forego her remaining playing years in the collegiate ranks to proceed to the professional level.

In a lengthy letter on social media, Hernandez said that she will be testing the waters in the pro league after finishing her studies in UST.

“UST community, you have been with me through all the battles and I am forever grateful. Now that I am done with my studies, with you by my side, I am more than ready to face the bigger challenges that lie ahead as I continue to pursue my passion for the game of volleyball on a grander stage and under brighter lights. I have decided to go professional,” she said.

The top middle blocker of the Golden Tigresses admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave UST which became her second home since 2014 when she joined the Girls’ Volleyball Team of the school.

“If only I could express each and every one of you who supports the black and gold how difficult this decision is for me. UST is a place that will never be easy to part with, not just for me but for most of us athletes who remain here as well,” Hernandez continued.

However, The Bulacan-native spiker realized that it is about time for her to spread her wings and grow both as an athlete and individual.

“I feel it in my heart that I must take this step for my own growth not just as an athlete, but as an individual. I pray that with this decision, you guys will continue to support me all the way,” she continued.

She made sure to shower UST praises in her goodbye letter, recalling how it embraced her back when she “had nothing to offer.”

“You saw in me the potential I never recognized. This community believed in me, and because of your unwavering love and support throughout the years, I reached new heights and achieved many personal goals,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez aided Eya Laure in towing the Tigresses to finish fourth in the last two seasons of the UAAP.

It remains unclear which team in the Premier Volleyball League Hernandez will be joining but speculations pointed at the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.