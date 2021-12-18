CARSON CITY, Calif.—Jimuel Pacquiao is now a step closer to making his US amateur boxing debut, recently getting his license and hoping to fight early next year as he continues training at the Wild Card Gym here.

"Anything. I just want to get the experience. I’m staying here. Staying in the Wild Card, staying in the gym trying to get better, so I’m here," said Pacquiao.

The eldest son of recently retired 8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has been focused on the fight game. This past weekend he accompanied Marlon Tapales and Reymart Gaballo for their respective fights in Carson.

He recently spent time training alongside current pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, and has attended several high-profile fights throughout his stay.

"That’s why I stayed behind. the atmosphere is great, training with professionals even at the wild card, being around Marlon when he was preparing for this fight and all the other pros its great man,” Pacquiao said.

As he remains focused on his boxing career, he’ll miss several holidays including Christmas. He knows it's part of the sacrifice of the sport.

"It’s my brother’s birthday actually today and I had a talk with him," he said.

As the 20-year-old gets into fighting shape, his parents have been hard at work in the presidential campaign, and the younger Pacquiao hopes to find ways to support his dad’s campaign.

"The Filipino community here is also large, so hopefully can help my dad over here in the states so that's the plan," he said.

While Pacquiao has no clear plans how he will help in his dad's campaign, the local chapter of the Manny Pacquiao for President Movement said its members have been working on staging a campaign event sometime next month.

RELATED VIDEO