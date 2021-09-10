Boxing: Jimuel Pacquiao takes punches for a cause

Manny Pacquiao may be back in the Philippines but his foundation is still hard at work.

The MP Foundation paid a visit to Guv’nors Boxing Club in Long Beach Californi, which houses the actual ring apron where the "Pacman" defeated Juan Manuel Marquez in their second match to capture the junior lightweight title

"Even when he’s not here, there are still people that need help and people that can benefit from Pacquiao's vision of helping people," said Jon Sisson of the MP Foundation.

His foundation and eldest son Jimuel scored a big win for the community by donating equipment to young fighters from this low-income area of Long Beach.

Jimuel himself jumped into the ring with the youth, absorbing their small but powerful body shots.

"It’s a good thing l, you guys know my dad, he just wants to help other people. It’s a good thing to see we’re helping these kids out here. Getting them in boxing gear and stuff," said Jimuel.

"They love it, they’re really happy about it. They love the support. They tell me they’re really glad they’re coming to help us," said Liz Parr of the Guv’Nors Boxing Gym

With the holidays coming, the foundation plans to have more events and initiatives in the coming months in different US cities.

While Jimuel looks to continue the MP Foundation's fight against poverty, he is also looking to carry the family name in the boxing ring.

Jimuel has set up camp at the Wild Card Gym training with Marvin Somodio six days a week.

"I’m two weeks in right now. I’m feeling good. That’s the reason I’m staying here to train with Coach Marvin. It’s going good so far," he said. "They said you gotta know how hard it is first and I’ve experienced it and I still want to continue."

The younger Pacquiao, who has fought a few amateur fights in the Philippines, said he’ll continue training in the US, and see what his boxing future will hold.

RELATED VIDEO