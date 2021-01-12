WATCH: Jimuel Pacquiao debuts as new ‘Gold Squad’ member

Jimuel Pacquiao is one of 12 new members of ‘The Gold Squad,’ now known as ‘The Squad Plus.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Even prior to his showbiz debut, Jimuel Pacquiao has been a familiar name to many Filipinos, thanks to his father, boxing superstar-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao.

Now, Jimuel is looking to carve his own path in the entertainment industry, having signed with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic in early 2020.

On Monday, Jimuel finally debuted with his first major project — as a new member of the expanded “The Gold Squad.”

The original, four-member group was comprised of Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri, the teen cast of “Kadenang Ginto.”

Jimuel is one of six boys who are joining them, along with six girls who were previously introduced — resulting in the freshly renamed “The Squad Plus.”

In the Monday vlog introducing the boys, they each shared 10 facts about them.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jimuel, who is also into boxing like his father, revealed he was part of the chess varsity in school, and tried out basketball, volleyball, and swimming.

The showbiz neophyte is likewise a budding musician; he is a trained guitar and saxophone player, and was even part of his school band with the latter instrument as his assignment.

The other boys joining “The Squad Plus” are Renshi de Guzman, KD Estrada, Nio Tria, Raven Rigor, and Lance Carr.

The new girls, who similarly shared 10 facts about them in a previous vlog, are Alyanna Angeles, Sam Cruz, Anji Salvacion, Danica Ontengco, Margaux Montana, and Angelica Lao.

Fans can expect fresh content from “The Squad Plus” on YouTube on a fixed schedule: from the new faces on Mondays, from Seth and Andrea on Wednesdays, and from Kyle and Francine on Fridays.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC