Video by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

Jimuel Pacquiao recently got the chance to train with current pound-for-pound champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The son of retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao grabbed the opportunity as shown on Play it Right TV, as he got useful pointers from the Mexican champion.

After his father's defeat to Yordenis Ugas last August, Jimuel stayed in the US to continue training as a boxer.

Alvarez demonstrated several boxing strategies including his slick head movement he used to beat some of the best fighters he faced like Billy Joe Saunders, Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs and even fearsome Kazakh champion Gennady Golovkin.

Jimuel, who wanted to follow the footsteps of his father, also had a short training session with famed boxing coach Eddy Reynoso.

