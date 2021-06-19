Pacquiao adamant that he doesn’t want Jimuel to become a boxer

Watch more in iWantTFC

Senator and world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao insists that he does not favor his eldest son, Jimuel, to become a professional boxer.

Pacquiao, the only 8-weight-division world titlist, knows how hard that career path is.

Jimuel has dabbled in boxing for quite some time, compiling a 4-1 win-loss record, but Pacquiao said he prefers his eldest to be more involved in humanitarian work.

"Ayaw kong maging boksingero siya," he said in an interview with Karen Davila, who visited his mansion at Forbes Park.

"Ang gusto ko 'yung tumulong sa mga tao. Alalahanin mong mabuti 'pag natapos ang buhay natin sa mundo wala tayong madadala kahit piso. Habang nandito pa tayo pag may pera ka, may kakayahan ka, then do it," Pacquiao added, describing Jimuel as a good kid who just wants to become like his father.

His other kids also have their respective likes and hobbies, he said.

"Si Michael mahilig sa music. Nagko-compose siya ng music . . . Si Princess gusto niyang magpastora at mag-medicine. Queenie wants to be a lawyer," Pacquiao said, adding that Israel, the youngest, likes to sing.

Pacquiao acknowledged he can also be a disciplinarian as a dad.

" 'Pag sinabi kong 'Wag 'yan, 'wag yan. (Para di tayo) aabot sa ano. Sabi nga, 'wag tayong umabot sa ano," he said.

Pacquiao said as a father, it is important to establish his leadership and presence at home.

"Kailangang ma-manage mo ng husto ang household mo. Doon kasi magsisimula para sa lahat," he said.

