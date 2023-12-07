UAAP: What's next for La Salle's MVP Kevin Quiambao?

UAAP Season 86 and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Like a true superstar, Kevin Quiambao delivered under the brightest lights and on the biggest stage.

The 6-foot-7 UAAP Season 86 and Finals MVP lived up to the billing as he steered De La Salle University towards victory Wednesday night against the University of the Philippines (UP), scoring 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds, tallying four assists, and swatting two shots.

Facing a five-point deficit in the payoff period, Quiambao went on to score 10 of the Topex Robinson-mentored team’s last 13 points to overtake UP. His performance propelled his championship numbers to 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks in three games.

“Leave it all on the court, dahil wala na ngang bukas. Game 3 na ito, win or go home na,” he said following the game.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na kahit maraming nag-doubt sa amin nung first round, ito na kami, champion!”

After a shaky 4-3 start, the Green Archers went undefeated to end the elimination round and finished the season with 11 wins in 14 games.

La Salle also took down National University (NU) to take advantage of their twice-to-win incentive, but that was the last of their nine-game win streak.

The Fighting Maroons, who came into the title round as the No.1 seed, dismantled the Archers and sent them home packing with a 30-point beating in Game 1 of the finals.

The Archers responded from that defeat with a chunk of the work being done by Quiambao. But now that the Muntinlupa native has led his squad over adversity, what is next for the La Salle star?

One more year?

Quiambao expressed his desire to stay in Taft and defend their title in Season 87 during the championship celebration on the court.

“One more year? Yeah!”

UAAP Season 86 League and Finals MVP talks about La Salle’s victory and his Game 3 performance. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/leDFL0D53L — Rom Anzures (@romanzures) December 6, 2023

But as he spoke to the media in the press room, Quiambao revealed that his next plan is to go to Japan — for a vacation.

“Sobrang sarap sarap sa pakiramdam and makakapagpahinga na din ako,” he said.

“Focus muna ako kung ano nasa harap ko. Kailangan ko na bumawi sa pamilya ko, dahil 'yung buong season, gym-basketball. Bawi ako sa pamilya ko, lalo umuwi mama ko galing sa Japan,” he explained.

“Tanong niyo siya sa'n siya magbabakasyon,” Robinson added.

“I’m going to Japan,” the MVP said. “I think for now pahinga muna ako and then these next few weeks siguro malalaman niyo kung ano future.”

Despite the uncertainty about his future in Taft Avenue, however, only one thing is for sure — Quiambao has already solidified his status among the Green Archers’ long list of basketball superstars who have brought pride and glory to La Salle.

