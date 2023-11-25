La Salle dominates NU, makes UAAP Finals return

DLSU’s Mark Nonoy. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) — De La Salle University is back in the UAAP men’s basketball finals for the first time since 2017.

The Green Archers dominated National University, 97-73, in their Season 86 Final Four matchup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Mark Nonoy fired 20 points for La Salle, while MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao scored 17 markers alongside eight boards.

Evan Nelle chipped in 15, and Mike Phillips finished with an 11-point, 10-rebound game.

"We came into this game knowing NU will throw everything at us. Coach Jeff [Napa] and the rest of the coaching staff really did a tremendous job for them to be here and we just tried to remind everybody that we are gonna go to the Finals because we are gonna go get it, not to be given to us," head coach Topex Robinson said in the post game.

Only ahead by seven, 47-40, the Green Archers charged on a huge run in the second half, allowing them to be ahead by as much as 24, 70-46.

This proved to be too much for the NU Bulldogs who will end their campaign as third-placers for the second straight year.

Jake Figueroa finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for NU, and Mike Malonzo scored 13.

The Green Archers, who have now won their ninth-straight game dating from the elimination round, will face the UP Fighting Maroons in the Finals that is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

This is the first time that UP and DLSU will be facing off in a championship series since La Salle transferred to the league in 1986.

This is also La Salle's first Finals appearance since 2017, when they lost in three games to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 80 Finals. At the time, the Green Archers were coached by Aldin Ayo and featured two-time MVP Ben Mbala.

The Scores:

DLSU 97 – Nonoy 20, Quiambao 17, Nelle 15, M. Phillips 11, Escandor 9, Policarpio 9, David 5, Cortez 4, Macalalag 4, Abadam 3, Austria 0, Gollena 0, Nwankwo 0.

NU 73 – Figueroa 19, Malonzo 13, Baclaan 12, Palacielo 8, Yu 8, Jumamoy 7, Galinato 2, Manansala 2, Padrones 2, John 0, Lim 0, Enriquez 0, Gulapa 0, Casinillo 0, Parks 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 45-36, 70-50, 97-73