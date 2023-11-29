Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Alarcon stars as UP dominates La Salle to take Game 1

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 08:24 PM

University of the Philippines’ Harold Alarcon. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.
MANILA — University of the Philippines is a win away from winning the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball championship.

This, after the Fighting Maroons dominated De La Salle University, 97-67, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After a close affair in the opening frame, the Katipunan-based squad banked on a strong second quarter that was led by Cagulangan’s 11 and Abadiano’s eight first-half points. 

The Fighting Maroons continued with their momentum in the third thanks to Lopez’s nine markers in that span, and this allowed State U to increase their lead to 30 in the fourth, 97-67, after a triple by Terrence Fortea in the final minute of the game.

The Maroons will hope to sweep DLSU and finally reclaim the UAAP hoops title on Sunday, 4 PM at the Araneta Coliseum.

