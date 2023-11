DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University outlasted its rivals and is all but assured of a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the Final Four.

This, after the Green Archers defeated Ateneo de Manila University, 72-69, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Green Archers will secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the event that the UP Fighting Maroons defeat the NU Bulldogs tomorrow, or if NU wins by not more than 39 points.