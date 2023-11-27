Don Allado's wish for Kevin Quiambao? 2 MVPs

De La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao. UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University has a chance to win its first UAAP men’s basketball title since 2016.

The squad, which has been on a nine-game winning streak ever since the elimination round of Season 86, will be facing University of the Philippines in the Finals that will start on Wednesday.

The Green Archers have been a well-oiled machine, especially so since the start of the league’s second round. One man has elevated the team’s floor even more and emerged as the frontrunner for Season 86’s MVP award — Kevin Quiambao.

Quiambao has done it all for La Salle in Season 86, even tallying two triple-doubles. After the Final 4, he is putting up 16.73 points, 10.67 rebounds, 5.67 assists, and 1.87 blocks per game -- making him the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award.

If he does so, he will be the first Green Archer to receive the top individual honor since Ben Mbala in 2017, and the first La Salle local to do so since Don Allado.

Allado, who won the award twice (1998 and 1999), is rooting for Quiambao to win the MVP for all the obvious reasons, but he is also in awe of the talent of Quiambao, especially for his height.

“I do hope [he wins it]. He’s playing tremendously well, I think he will get the MVP with how he is playing, and how the team has been playing so far,” the former La Salle star said during the institution’s event that honored its 2016, 2001, 2000, 1999, and 1998 championship squads on Monday at their Taft campus.

“For me, I’m really cheering for him. It’s been quite some time since La Salle had a local MVP,” he added.

“Kevin is a great talent. He has a high IQ, he is very worthy of having and getting the MVP award. More importantly, he is worthy and deserving of leading this team to the championship which is much more and way more important than personal accolades.”

But above all, what Allado wants Quiambao to do is to also lead his squad in the Finals and for them to bring the UAAP crown back to Taft Avenue.

“I'm the last local MVP that's won it back-to-back, and even the Finals MVP, back-to-back, it's very fitting na mapunta kay Kevin Quiambao ang MVP. Sana makuha din nya ang Finals MVP,” said Allado.

“Hindi po kasi yan madali. Mahirap po yan kunin but I think he can do it."

Allado also currently serves as assistant coach of the UE Red Warriors, making him one of the few La Salle alums who have taken a good look at both UP and DLSU, and he then went on to reveal how he thinks La Salle can get the job done over their Katipunan-based counterparts.

“I think La Salle has a great chance against UP if we're able to minimize a few key points of UP, which is their running game, and of course, their execution in the half court,” he said.

“If we're able to minimize those key points for UP, we will have a great chance of winning this series. "

