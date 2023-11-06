DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao showed on Sunday why he is the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament leading MVP candidate.

The do-it-all point-forward stuffed the stat sheet yet again after delivering 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while also scoring 10 of his total points in the final four minutes to spoil the UP Fighting Maroons’ comeback attempt.

Behind the heroics of "KQ," the Green Archers held on for an 88-79 -- handing UP only its second loss of the season.

But for Quiambao, it was all about sticking to the system of DLSU head coach Topex Robinson.

“Tulad nga ng lagi kong sinasabi, itong mga stats na ito galing lang ito sa system ni coach. Dinodoble ko lang ang effort ko,” the 6-foot-8 forward said after the game.

“Basta sa system lang. ‘Di ko pinipilit na dumating yung mga stats na ‘to. Talagang nag trust lang ako sa system, sa mga teammates ko. Kita niyo naman lahat halos may contribution.”

Quiambao also bore the same sentiments when asked about his fourth-quarter takeover for the Green Archers in the clutch, saying that it was only a result of his consistency in putting in effort on both ends of the floor.

"For me sinunod ko lang ang system ni coach. Sa takeover, hindi ako naniniwala sa ganyan. Talagang dinoble ko lang ang effort ko. Good thing na ang sitwasyon umaayon sa akin," he explained.

“Laging nasa isip ko na hinding-hindi na ako pwedeng matalo this game dahil every game matters na this second round. So sobrang thankful ako na nakuha ang panalo.”

These resulted in Quiambao receiving MVP chants at multiple points of the game, but he said that he is not doing anything special and is remaining focused on taking each game one at a time as they hope to bring the UAAP hoops title to Taft Avenue, a feat they haven’t done since Season 79 in 2016.

“Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm, pero yung nga, malayo pa ‘tong season,” Quiambao said.

“Focus lang kami kung ano ang nasa harap namin. Ginagawa ko lang ang trabaho ko and doble effort lang. Good thing naman na yung resulta, gumaganda.”