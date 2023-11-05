Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Kevin Quiambao lives up to billing, steers La Salle past UP

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2023 08:25 PM

De La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao celebrates against the UP Fighting Maroons in their UAAP Season 86 second round game. UAAP Media.
MANILA — De La Salle University avoided a second-half meltdown and flexed its might over University of the Philippines.

This is after the Green Archers fended off the Fighting Maroons, 88-79, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday in front of 13,469 attendees at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading MVP Kevin Quiambao led the Taft-based squad to its fourth straight victory with 21 points and 10 rebounds while also putting up three steals and two assists.

The Green Archers improved to 7-3 which puts them a bit closer to the second-place NU Bulldogs who are at 8-2. UP, meanwhile, is now tied with the Jeff Napa-led squad after they fell to 8-2.

