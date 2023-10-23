DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao against Adamson University at the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 11, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao’s stellar play in the first round of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament propelled him to be the top candidate for MVP honors in Season 86.

The 6-foot-7, former league Rookie of the Year led all players in statistical points after seven games with 84.714 SPs. This was a result of him producing all-around numbers of 16.9 markers, 9.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks for the 4-3 De La Salle University over that span.

He also ranks second in scoring, fourth in rebounds, and fifth in assists, helping them to sit at the no. 4 spot at present.

In their seventh game of the season against University of the East last Saturday, Quiambao, who was then dealing with the death anniversary of his grandfather, played inspired basketball and delivered one of his best games of the season as he was only a rebound shy of producing a triple-double.

He racked up 17 markers, 12 dimes, and nine boards while also tallying a steal and a block.

This was why La Salle head coach Topex Robinson offered nothing but praise for this Swiss-army knife forward.

“Kevin just delivered for us,” he said after their victory.

“That’s just a testament of how Kevin has really evolved to the player that he is right now.”

Meanwhile, last year’s MVP Malick Diouf is second in statistical point rankings after garnering 78.143 points, leading University to the top of the standings with a 6-1 record.

Another Green Archer is on the list after lead guard Evan Nelle got 74.167 which is good for third place, University of the East’s Rey Remogat is fourth with 73.714, and Far Eastern University’s L-Jay Gonzales completes the top five with 66.429.

Other standouts after the first round were University of Sto. Tomas’ Nic Cabanero who led the UAAP in scoring with an average of 20.57 points per contest, Diouf with a league-leading 14.71 rebounds per game, Remogat who topped the assists chart with 7.29 per game, JD Cagulangan and Migs Pangilinan who both got 1.86 steals per game, and Ateneo de Manila University big man Joseph Obasa who blocked 3.29 shots per contest.