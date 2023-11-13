DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao against UE. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — La Salle star Kevin Quiambao stuffed the stats sheet with a triple-double yet again.

The leading MVP candidate of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament tallied his second triple-double of the season during the Green Archers’ win against the UE Red Warriors on Sunday, with Quiambao delivering 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists, while also getting four steals and two blocks.

His performance helped the Taft-based squad to boost their chances of getting a twice-to-win incentive as the elimination round nears its end, but for the towering Quiambao, he is just remaining focused on bringing home the UAAP hoops title back to Vito Cruz.

“Sobrang thankful and blessed na makakuha ako ng personal achievement, pero yun nga, lagi kong sinasabi yung goal namin is to win the championship and compete at the highest level,” he said during Sunday's post-game.

Quiambao also credited La Salle coach Topex Robinson for helping him reach the full potential of his game.

“Itong katabi ko, ito yung nag-unleash ng potential ko. Sobrang grateful ako sa kanilang lahat, sa teammates and coaches sa all-out na support. Stick lang ako sa system,” said the big man.

Robinson, on the other hand, had nothing but praise for his do-it-all point-forward, saying that aside from his numbers, it is Quiambao’s capabilities to make his teammates better that really makes him a star.

“Kevin is really a blessing to us,” Robinson said.

“He’s one of those guys that I’m fortunate to coach. These guys just make my job easier. They are gonna make decisions that I don’t even know what they’re gonna do. Then I guess that’s where trust comes in, that they’re gonna make the right decisions,” he explained.

"One good thing about Kevin, he makes everyone around him look good. So that shows how much he really cares for this team. More than obviously getting that individual award, obviously winning the championship is so important, but the work that he puts in, sometimes we really have to really force him not to practice because he’s gonna do some things so we really have to guard him during practice time."

These qualities, according to Robinson, play a huge part in Quiambao solidifying his status as one of La Salle's leaders on and off the court.

“Next thing you know he’s on the bike doing his runs. Next thing you know he’s gonna do mobility. That just shows so much of a great leader he is,” the coach said.

"He’s one of the leaders together with Mark [Nonoy]. He ups the level of the team kasi kung yung leader mo hindi nagpapahinga, mahihiya ang mga kasama nya. That’s the energy he brings to us,” added the former PBA mentor."



RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



