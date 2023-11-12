UAAP: La Salle pulls away from UE for 6th straight win

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao. UAAP Media.

Kevin Quiambao leads way with another triple-double

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Kevin Quiambao logged his second triple-double of the season to lead De La Salle University past the University of the East, 86-76, on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

Quiambao, the leading MVP candidate in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, sparked the Green Archers' breakaway in the final quarter with a series of nifty passes to Jonnel Policarpio and Mark Nonoy. He finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists, to go along with four steals and two blocks.

It's the second time that Quiambao had registered a triple-double, after putting up 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds in an 88-78 win over National University last October 28.

"Sobrang thankful and blessed na nakakuha ako ng personal achievement pero lagi ko ngang sinasabi na yung goal namin is to win the championship and to compete at the highest level," said Quiambao.

Mark Nonoy led all scorers with 25 points, while Evan Nelle dished 11 assists on top of his seven points. The Green Archers out-scored UE, 22-13, in the final quarter.

With the result, La Salle improved to 9-3 in the men's basketball tournament, keeping them in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4. The University of the Philippines and National University share the top spot with identical 10-2 win-loss records.

The Green Archers have won six straight games; they have yet to lose in the second round. The Red Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 4-8 in the season and will have to win their last two assignments in order to stay in the Final 4 race.

"I just can't commend more the guys that really stepped up in this game. Guys were just really having fun and just trying to really be disciplined in what we wanna achieve as a team," said Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson.

La Salle only had a slim 64-63 lead after the third quarter, as UE point guard Rey Remogat steered the Red Warriors back in the contest.

But the Green Archers opened the final quarter with 13 unanswered points -- with Nonoy knocking down three triples in the run -- to break the game open, 77-63. A personal 7-0 run by Remogat gave UE some hope, 77-70, with 3:50 to go but Quiambao was quick to respond. The big man drilled a three-pointer of his own to restore a double-digit advantage with just over three minutes left.

UE last threatened when Abdul Sawat converted a layup to trim the lead to single digits, 80-72, with 1:19 to go. But off an isolation play, Quiambao fired a step-back three-pointer that hit nothing but net for an 83-72 La Salle advantage with just 30 seconds left.

Remogat had 22 points and 10 assists, but also committed eight of UE's 17 turnovers in the game. Precious Momowei scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds but was on the bench to start the fourth quarter due to foul trouble. Sawat finished with 18 points.

La Salle will take on reeling Far Eastern University on Wednesday's quadruple-header at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. UE, meanwhile, will take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, where a loss will eliminate them from the Final 4 race.

The scores:

DLSU (86) – Nonoy 25, Quiambao 17, Cortez 11, Policarpio 9, Nelle 7, Austria 6, Escandor 6, Abadam 3, Nwankwo 2, David 0, M. Phillips 0, B. Phillips 0, Macalalag 0, Manuel 0.

UE (76) – Remogat 22, Momowei 21, Sawat 18, Lingolingo 6, Maglupay 4, Cruz-Dumont 3, Tulabut 2, Galang 0.

Quarterscores: 15-15, 49-38, 64-63, 86-76

