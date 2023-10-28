Kevin Quiambao against NU. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — To say that Kevin Quiambao’s 17-point, 14-assist, 11-board game Saturday was impressive is an understatement.

The 6-foot-7, leading MVP candidate of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament tallied the first triple-double in the league since 2018 during their bout against National University, but for Quiambao, it was all about playing within the system of La Salle head coach Topex Robinson and his staff.

“Siyempre masaya, pero first of all, nang galing naman yan lahat sa system ng lahat ng coaching staff,” he said following their win. “Dun naman sa five years ago yung last triple-double, sobrang saya ma-surpass at magkaron ng sariling pangalan.

“Nag doble effort lang ako dahil nung first round nga, natalo kami sa kanila, so parang may gusto akong patunayan na ‘di na pwede maulit yon.”

Quiambao also set the modern assists record of the UAAP, but he quickly deflected all the credit to his teammates.

“Yung mga assists siguro nanggaling sa system eh. Kumbaga yung flow ng system namin, ‘dun nang galing yung assists.”

“Hindi ako magkaka 14 assists kung ‘di nila nashoot yun, so thankful ako sa teammates ko. Tsinaga namin yung game and ayon, yung flow lang ng offense namin is sobrang ganda,” he added.

DLSU assistant coach Gian Nazario, on the other hand, praised Quiambao, saying that this was a result of his continuous efforts to improve and contribute to La Salle.

“I think it's the work that Kevin puts in. The trust that he has with his teammates and the trust that his teammates have sa kanya, hindi mo siya masusukat kasi during practices.

“We see him and we're not surprised na nangyayari yun during the game, so the credit really goes to him because of the work that he puts in. Just like what Kevin said, hindi yan mangyayari if it weren't for the trust that his teammates have for him.”

But for Quiambao, this performance, while record-setting, is still far from what he really wants to deliver for the Green Archers as they hope to bring back the crown to Taft Avenue.

“Sobrang happy ako na nakuha ko yung achievement, pero ‘di pa dito natatapos ‘yun. Focus [na] kami sa next [game].”