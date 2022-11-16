MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled basketball player John Amores has been officially removed from the men's basketball team of Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the wake of his violent punching spree in an NCAA Season 98 game.

The school announced on Wednesday that after a special inquiry, they have imposed additional sanctions on Amores "as part of the internal processes on discipline observed by the school."

Amores was already indefinitely suspended by both the NCAA and JRU after he punched at least four different players from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in the final minutes of their game last November 8.

But the university has decided to formally remove him from their men's basketball team as well.

"He ll no longer be part of any sports program of JRU, effective immediately," JRU said in a statement.

"All privileges accruing to Mr. Amores as a student- athlete have been canceled," the school said. "Based on the Student Manual of the University, he has been further meted out the penalty of suspension from his classes and has been required to undergo community service."

Amores, who is facing complaints of physical injury from the Blazers, will be provided counseling to help him cope with the strain of the incident, JRU also said.

"The University is furthermore working with its Athletics Office, the coaching staff, and the members of the team to ensure their developmental needs to mitigate and prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future," JRU added.

"Consistent with the mission and goals of the University and the NCAA, we reiterate our commitment that we will do everything to mold our student-athletes to be responsible citizens and better individuals, in and out of the sporting arena."

Below is the full statement of JRU:

Amores' actions have been widely criticized by stakeholders of Philippine basketball, including the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP). In Congress, Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren -- a multi-titled coach -- called for an investigation on the rules and regulations in every basketball game in the Philippines in the wake of the incident.

