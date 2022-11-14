Pumaren wants probe of rules of basketball games after Amores incident

MANILA, Philippines -- Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren, also a former player and a multi-titled head coach, has called for a congressional investigation on the rules and regulations in every basketball game in the Philippines.

This, after John Amores of Jose Rizal University (JRU) punched at least four players from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) during their NCAA Season 98 game at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan last November 8.

"With these unfortunate events in the collegiate basketball leagues, Mr. Speaker, I believe that it is high time to revisit the rules and regulations of every Philippine basketball league. We must lift the matches' standards, rules, and regulations to avoid these brawls." Pumaren said in a privileged speech during the plenary session Monday.

Pumaren scored the NCAA for the incident.

"However, Mr. Speaker, I do not understand how the management committee of the NCAA and school officials could let this incident happen again. Did the school officials even call his attention from his first assault case? What were the measures that they do to discipline this player? Did they even act on this or call his attention?" Pumaren said.

"Last July 26, during the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Invitational Tournament, the same player was caught in a scandal, throwing a haymaker at one of the University of the Philippines' player, " Pumaren said.

"It is alarming how the player from JRU has a history or pattern of on-court violence within the last five months from different basketball leagues." Pumaren said.

Pumaren explained that universities usually impose penalties on those who are found guilty of misconduct and some universities penalize students with suspension for not more than 30 calendar days. However, for the second offense, Pumaren explained that the student shall already be subject to expulsion.

Pumaren also sought proper screening for athletes, including mental screening.

"Dapat ang bawat miyembro din na sasali sa isang liga ay sumailalim din sa isang mental and physical health check up, dapat meron silang clearance sa kanilang doctor na sila ay mentally and physically fit to play these games," he suggested.

"If walang clearance mula sa kanilang mga doktor na sila ay mentally at physically fit na maglaro sa game, dapat hindi na sila palaruin. Dapat ang mga coaches ay hikayatin ang kanilang mga players na magpatingin o kumausap ng isang life coach kung nakakaramdam ng pressure o kung sino man ang maaaring makatulong sa kanila," he added.

Pumaren wants to revisit the rules and regulations of every Philippine basketball league to lift the matches' standards, rules, and regulations to avoid these brawls. Specifically, Pumaren urged the NCAA to review its policies and regulations to avoid these unfortunate events.

Pumaren also urged the organizers of these leagues to select better security management or bouncers.

Pumaren also pointed out that a supposed JRU school official passing by the players of JRU who were dancing did not even stop them.

"Were they proud of what their teammate did to the point that they were dancing as if it was not a grave matter? Is this how they discipline their players? It is such a shame if this is how they train and discipline their players." Pumaren said.

"Mr. Speaker, in any event that violent acts are involved, it should already be understood that the gravity of the situation is a serious matter. Dapat nung una palang tinigil na ng mga coaches 'yung mga ginagawa ng players nila. Why do they have to act as if they were mocking the players of CSB? Instead of their coaches trying to stop them, they were enabling them to have fun, as if what happened earlier was not serious at all," Pumaren also said.

"I also hope that the player from JRU will own up to his mistakes and apologize for what he has caused in the past few months. Yes, we may have heard the statements from the parties involved, but this player has yet to take accountability and apologize to the players he has hurt, affected, and even traumatized," Pumaren said.

Amores has since been banned indefinitely by both the NCAA and JRU following the incident.

Two CSB players -- James Pasturan and Taine Mitchell Davis -- also filed a complaint of physical injury against him at the San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office.

