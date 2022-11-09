NCAA bans JRU's John Amores after punching spree

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Jose Rizal University (JRU) player John Amores has been banned indefinitely after he went on a punching spree in their Tuesday game against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB).

The NCAA Management Committee announced its decision on Wednesday.

Amores went on a violent rage when things got physical in the fourth quarter of their game.

The JRU forward first charged at a fan behind the CSB bench then wound up attacking members of the Blazers' squad with Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon geting hurt.

"Violence has no place in the NCAA. The ManCom condemns and will not tolerate any act of violence that will endanger our athlete, participants, officials, supporters, and the public. The safety of everyone is our primordial concern," the NCAA said in a statement.

But Fr. Vic Calvo of NCAA host Colegio de San Juan de Letran assured they are not turning their backs totally on the troubled JRU player.

"We opted to use the term 'indefinite suspension' to give a little bit of window, give him a chance, not totally closing out the door for him to still have a bright future in his career as a player," he said.

Also suspended for two games are CSB's Sangco and Chris Flores for engaging in the fight, while JRU's William Sy and Ryan Arenal got a similar penalty for "committing disrespectful acts" before the management committee.

Meted a one-game suspension for entering the court without recognition from the table officials were: CSB's Ladis Lepalam and JRU's Jason Tan, Joshua Guiab, William Sy, Jason Celis, Marwin Dionisio, Karl De Jesus, CJ Gonzales, and Jan Marc Abaoag.

Calvo said the aggrieved parties may still file an appeal.

