PSC orders probe on NCAA's 'basketbrawl'

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has decided to step into the recent controversy that hit the NCAA, ordering an investigation on the incident involving Jose Rizal University's John Amores who turned violent against the players of College of St. Benilde.

Citing its authority as the sole government body on amateur sports per provisions of Republic Act 6847, PSC issued a resolution Friday assembling a fact-finding committee to kickstart the probe.

PSC Chairman Noli Eala aired his view on the incident, saying that violence has no place in sport. However, fair play is likewise one of the pillars of the sporting community, so the sports chief gave instructions to convene a committee to investigate “all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The resolution also stated that the investigation will determine the “appropriate actions to be taken by the Commission on all those who may have been involved in the incident.”

Representatives from NCAA, JRU, College of St. Benilde, Filoil EcoOil Centre, and other parties involved in the said scuffle will be invited to the inquiry to be led by Eala, assisted by PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr., deputy executive directors Merely Ibay and Christine Abellana, and legal affairs and accounting chiefs, Atty. Michelle Labajanan and Erik Mayores, respectively.

In the game between JRU and Benilde Blazers last Tuesday, Amores went on a violent rage and assaulted several members of the St. Benilde team.

As a result, he was handed an indefinite suspension by the NCAA. He also received heavy sanction from his own team, JRU.

