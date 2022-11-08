NCAA: Brawl mars game between JRU, Benilde

MANILA -- (UPDATED) A near free for all disrupted the NCAA men's basketball game between De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) and Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Tuesday.

The Blazers were leading 68-51 in the final 3:22 minutes when the officials called for a temporary halt in the game following an infraction involving John Amores of the Heavy Bombers.

Amores, who was pulled to the bench, was apparently protesting a call.

He later charged to the other end of the court, attacking several players of CSB, leading to a big commotion.

Cooler heads later prevailed as the court was cleared.

Game officials later decided to call a halt to the game to ease tensions.

“The NCAA Management Committee decided to stop the JRU Heavy Bonbers vs Benilde Blazers game to avoid further escalation of untoward incidents and for the safety of the players, coaches and the audience,” the league said in a statement.

The final score was 71-51 in favor of CSB.

A probe is underway regarding the incident.