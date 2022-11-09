NCAA: JRU issues apology, suspends Amores indefinitely

MANILA - Jose Rizal University (JRU) has suspended forward John Amores after he assaulted several members of the College of St. Benilde (CSB) squad during their match on Tuesday.

In a statement issued Wednesday, JRU said Amores, who was also suspended indefinitely by the NCAA, will no longer be playing for the rest of Season 98.

JRU is also barring Amores from participating in team practices.

“Jose Rizal University, as one of the oldest members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, has always supported the objectives of the association to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie, and good values among students of the member schools. In line with this mission, the university does not condone violence in any form,” said the university.

“The university has therefore decided that Mr. John Anthony Walker Amores will be suspended indefinitely. This means that he will not play for the remainder of the NCAA Season 98 basketball games of the Heavy Bombers or participate in team practices.”

Amores flew into a rage when things got physical in the fourth quarter of their game.

He first charged at a fan behind the CSB bench then wound up attacking members of the Blazers' squad with Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon getting hurt.

"We apologize to the whole basketball community, particularly to our NCAA family, for this incident. Violence has no part in the sport of basketball, and as a member of the NCAA, we shall continue to uphold the highest ideals of collegiate athletic competitions," said the JRU.

Amores, once awarded for sportsmanship, has a history of on-court violence.

He got involved in a fracas with Mark Belmonte of the University of the Philippines in a pre-season tournament.