UP says JRU inaction a factor in Amores incident

MANILA, Philippines -- Officials of the University of the Philippines (UP) men's basketball team on Tuesday revealed that they had filed a criminal case against controversial Jose Rizal University (JRU) player John Amores following a preseason incident between the two squads.

Amores is expected to receive heavy sanctions from the NCAA after his flare-up in their Season 98 game against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde on Tuesday that saw him rush towards a fan before landing punches on at least three CSB players.

It is not the first time that Amores has acted violently in a game this year, as NowheretogobutUP Foundation president Renan Dalisay pointed out in a Facebook post in the wake of the incident.

Dalisay noted that Amores is the same player who punched one of their recruits, Mark Belmonte, during a UCBL game in July. The 18-year-old Belmonte sustained a gum fracture, teeth dislocation and mouth lacerations that required surgery.

"After the punching incident involving UP’s very young recruit Mark Belmonte who was just 18 years old at that time, the UPMBT Management decided to take action to avoid future incidents from happening," said Dalisay.

"The unfortunate incident this afternoon where some CSB players were seriously injured could have been avoided if the school administration and the coaching staff of JRU acted swiftly on the matter. We expected JRU to take proactive steps. But since nothing came out of our efforts with the school’s administration, we were morally bound to file a criminal case against JRU player John Amores," he added.

In his Facebook post, Dalisay provided a copy of their letter addressed to JRU president Dr. Vicente Katigbak Fabella dated July 27, where they requested an investigation into Amores. UP also provided a copy of Belmonte's medical certificate and an incident report filed with the Philippine National Police.

According to Dalisay, JRU's response came on August 24, nearly a month after they made their first communication with the university. At the time, JRU said that they have looked into the incident, and are "continuing our inquiry… with the hope of establishing facts and determining any liability."

The game between JRU and CSB was ultimately called off with still 3:22 left in regulation and the Blazers well in control, 71-51. Among the players whom Amores hurt were Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon.

NCAA officials, namely Fr. Vic Calvo of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Peter Cayco of Arellano University and Herc Callanta of Lyceum of the Philippines University, are currently meeting to discuss the sanctions that will be levied against the JRU player.

Amores averages 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 22 minutes for the Heavy Bombers.

