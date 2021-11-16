PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is waiting for the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to approve the guidelines proposed by the Metro Manila Council regarding the conduct of contact sports in the National Capital Region.

This, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial who stressed that the league will strictly follow the guidelines, including a possible vaccine mandate.

"Ang basa ko, nag-submit si (MMDA) chairman (Benhur) Abalos sa IATF, ang contact sports, kailangan lahat ng manonood, vaccinated, at lahat ng maglalaro at participants, vaccinated. So kung 'yun ang mandato, kailangan vaccinated lahat," said Marcial.

Marcial has previously said that 97% of PBA players are vaccinated, while imports for the upcoming Governors' Cup are required to be vaccinated.

The Metro Manila Council on Saturday recommended a set of guidelines for contact sports in NCR, including a requirement for all in-venue individuals -- from spectators to players -- to be fully vaccinated before being allowed to play or watch the sporting events, both indoor or outdoor.

People are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their second dose, or two weeks after being jabbed with a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson and Johnson.

The IATF had previously given the go-signal for contact sports events to be held in areas under Alert Level 2, as long as they are approved by the local government units.

Marcial said they fully intend to comply with all the requirements of the Metro Manila mayors once approved by the IATF.

The PBA is targeting a November 28 opening for its Governors Cup, with fans possibly being allowed to attend games for the first time since March 2020.

"Sigurado naman tayong maglalaro," said Marcial. "Ang tinitingnan natin, 'yung fans. 'Pag umokay na ang IATF sa requirements ng MMDA at ng mga mayors sa Metro Manila, one, fully vaccinated dapat lahat and two, 50% (capacity), kailangan mapakita 'yung vaccine card nila, at 'yung protocols na temperature, mask, may distansiya rin."

"Alam ko two seats apart yata. 'Yun ang sinasabi sa akin ng ibang venues. So lahat 'yun, gagawin natin," he added.

The PBA players who will refuse to get vaccinated will not be allowed to play, Marcial also stressed.

"Hindi ko alam kung willing sila, pero 'yun nga, 'pag minando sa akin ang fully vaccinated dapat, kailangan fully vaccinated sila. Hindi ko sila papalaruin kung 'yun ang utos sa amin ng government," he said.

The league is currently in talks with venues in Quezon City, Pasig City, Pasay City and Antipolo for hosting games. The recommendation of the Metro Manila Council is for organizers of sports events to secure permits from the local government units where their events will be held.

"So hinihintay lang natin kung ano ang mga kanilang requirements, paano ang payments, ano ba, magkano renta. So titingnan pa natin lahat. So 'pag okay naman at okay naman sa atin, balik ulit tayo sa mga dating venues," said Marcial.

The PBA has held its past two conferences in "bubble" set-ups in Pampanga.