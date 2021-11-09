The PBA looks to welcome back fans for the Governors Cup, but the league anticipates that only those who are fully vaccinated can watch the games. File photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas is in favor of allowing only those who are fully vaccinated to watch games in person, as the league prepares to welcome back fans for the first time since March 2020.

The PBA plans to open its Governors Cup on November 28, with teams set to bring in foreign reinforcements. After the past two conferences were held in "bubbles" in Pampanga, the PBA is also seeking a go-signal from the government to hold their games in Metro Manila.

With Metro Manila now under Alert Level 2, the PBA is also hopeful that they will be allowed to let fans inside playing venues again. Audiences were not allowed inside the Angeles University Foundation Gym and the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym, where the 2020 and 2021 All-Filipino Cups were held, respectively.

"Excited kami sa second conference, 'no. It's going to be a conference with imports, and we're looking forward to being allowed to get some of our fans inside, and watch the games," Vargas said on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"'Yan ang pangarap namin, because it's been two years that we did not have our fans there, and we're looking forward that they be part of the games this time," he added.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial assured that the league will be strictly following the government protocols, and he is already seeking an audience with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to discuss the guidelines that they will implement.

But as early as now, they anticipate that fans will be required to be fully vaccinated if they want to watch the games, based on the guidelines released by the IATF recently.

"Sigurado, hindi tayo lalayo sa ginagawa ng sinehan, kung ilang percent doon," said Marcial. "Kailangan bakunado sa sinehan, so malamang 'yun din ang gagawin natin."

Cinemas and movie houses in areas under Alert Level 2 are allowed to operate up to 50% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals; all employees of the establishment must be fully vaccinated as well.

This is a requirement that Vargas fully backs, and not just for fans who want to watch the games. For the chairman, even the players and coaches should be fully vaccinated as well.

"This is my personal opinion. I'd like to see everybody vaccinated. So if not vaccinated, my suggestion is that they not be allowed to play, including the imports," he explained. "All imports will have to be vaccinated."

"Let's also respect the rights of those who are vaccinated, especially those who want to watch the games. Mas pabor ako sa fully vaccinated and separating unvaccinated will make it a lot more difficult to manage. I think even the IATF would be asking us to do the same," he added.

According to Marcial, the vaccination rate in the PBA is now at 97%, with the entire PBA Office fully vaccinated already.

The commissioner also said that an initial advisory given to him by Malacañang would make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory among PBA teams.

"May pinadala sa akin from Malacañang, ikaklaro ko lang, na kailangan lahat ng maglalaro, lahat ng teams na kasali, fully vaccinated," said Marcial. "So, ikaklaro ko lang 'yan sa IATF at sa DOH (Department of Health) kung paano 'yun, at sa GAB (Games and Amusements Board), kay Chairman (Baham) Mitra, kailangan daw fully vaccinated lahat ng maglalaro. So ido-double check ko 'yun."

"Kapag kinlaro ko 'yan sa IATF na kailangan vaccinated lahat, kailangan lahat vaccinated. So hindi makakalaro 'yung mga players [na hindi vaccinated]," he added. "So 'yung mga staff o kaya mga assistant coaches, hindi sila makakapasok sa venue. At meron kaming polisiya: no play, no pay."