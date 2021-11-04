A man works on Christmas lanterns sent in for repair at his shop located along a street in Antipolo City on November 4, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Metro Manila's 13 million people will shift to an eased quarantine level starting this weekend, a government official said on Thursday, as the number of new COVID-19 infections fell.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved the recommendation to place the capital region under Alert Level 2 from Nov. 5 to 21, down from Alert Level 3 first imposed on Oct. 16, Malacañang and IATF spokesman Harry Roque said.

The IATF also approved the recommendation to base the alert level assignments in the National Capital Region on data that is nearest to the implementation date.

This means that starting December, alert level assignments will be determined every 15th and 30th of the month.

However, the alert levels may be raised any time within the implementation period, while de-escalations can only be done at the end of the 2-week assessment period.

The Philippines on Thursday announced 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, falling for the second straight day below the 2,000-mark, data from the health department showed.

Majority of the country reversed a Delta variant-caused surge in cases, according to OCTA Research. This can be attributed to wide vaccine coverage, lockdown, and the public's adherence to minimum health standards, the group's Prof. Guido David said.

The government has also lifted the curfew in Metro Manila starting November 4.

It will also increase the capacity of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Manila Light Rail Transit (LRT) to 70 percent.