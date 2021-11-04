Here's what COVID-19 Alert Level 2 means

People visit the Night Market at the Greenhills Shopping Center during its launch on November 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from Nov. 5 to 21, the Inter-Agency Task Force announced Thursday.

According to the guidelines released by the IATF on Thursday, intrazonal and interzonal travel shall be allowed in areas under Alert Level 2.

Individual outdoor exercises are also allowed for all ages, regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.

Indoor venues are allowed to accept a maximum of 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18, even if unvaccinated.

Outdoor venues, on the other hand, are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of their capacity.

Among the establishments allowed to operated are the following:

Venues for meetings, conferences and exhibitions

Permitted venues for social events such as parties, wedding receptions and the like

Visitor or tourist attractions such as libraries, archives, museums, galleries, exhibits, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints or overlooks, and the like

Amusement parks or theme parks

Recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pools, and similar venues

Cinemas and movie houses

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for basic education subject to prior approval of the Office of the President

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and for technical-vocational education and training

In-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the cremains of the COVID-19 deceased

Licensure or entrance/qualifying examinations administered by their respective government agency, and specialty examinations authorized by the IATF subject to the health and safety guidelines as approved by the IATF

Dine-in services of food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants, and eateries, subject to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sector-specific protocols

Personal care establishments such as barbershops, hair spas, hair salons, and nail spas, and those offering aesthetic/cosmetic services or procedures, make-up services, salons, spas, reflexology, and other similar procedures including home service options, subject to the sector-specific protocols of the DTI

Fitness studios, gyms and venues for individual non-contact exercise and sports are also allowed to operate, provided that all clients and employees wear face masks all the time and no group activities are conducted

Film, music, and television production subject to the joint guidelines as may be issued by the DTI, DOLE, and the DOH

Contact sports approved by the LGU where such games shall be held

Funfairs/peryas or kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides

Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters

All workers and employees of said establishments should be fully vaccinated.

Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household are also allowed under Alert Level 2.

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments are still not allowed to operate, except when authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President.

Government agencies and offices, meanwhile, are allowed to have at least 50 percent on-site capacity while still applying work-from-home and other flexible work arrangements.

The Philippines on Thursday announced 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, falling for the second straight day below the 2,000-mark, data from the health department showed.

Majority of the country reversed a Delta variant-caused surge in cases, according to OCTA Research. This can be attributed to wide vaccine coverage, lockdown, and the public's adherence to minimum health standards, the group's Prof. Guido David said.

The government has also lifted the curfew in Metro Manila starting November 4.

It will also increase the capacity of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Manila Light Rail Transit (LRT) to 70 percent.