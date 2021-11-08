PBA seeking IATF guidelines ahead of Governors' Cup

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is hoping to meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ahead of the opening of its Governors Cup in order to finalize the league's health and safety protocols.

According to a report from the league website, the PBA plans to implement the same protocols that were used in the "semi-bubble" in Bacolor, Pampanga for the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup that concluded in late October.

The TNT Tropang GIGA emerged as All-Filipino champions after beating the Magnolia Hotshots in five games.

"We'll seek guidance on everything with the safety of everyone remaining the primordial concern of the league," Marcial was quoted as saying.

The league is tentatively planning to open the Governors' Cup on November 28 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The inaugural PBA 3x3 competition will be launched a week ahead on November 20.

Marcial assured that they will follow the measures that the IATF will impose, including protocols on the return of fans to game venues.

The past two conferences have been held without audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Marcial has previously expressed his optimism that fans will soon be allowed to watch games inside arenas.

According to the report, six to seven PBA teams have already started training in their gyms in Metro Manila, and foreign imports are expected to arrive within the week.

The PBA previously acquired clearances for their reinforcements to enter the country.