PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is hopeful that fans can return by December. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- After two conferences of playing in "bubble" settings, the PBA is hopeful that it can return to a more normal set-up for the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The PBA will open its second conference of the season in the third or fourth week of November, with foreign reinforcements set to play once again. The league was only able to hold an All-Filipino Conference last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said they are hoping for fans to be allowed to watch the games in-person by December.

"Pinayagan na naman nila 'yung movie eh, 'di ba? So hindi na tayo lalayo doon. So hihingi na rin tayo ng permit. Masimulan lang natin 'tong susunod, hihingi natin ng permit for fans," Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

"Sa akin, tinitingnan ko nga, by December sana," he added.

Metro Manila is currently under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 until November 14, which allows for limited operations for cinemas.

Contact sports in a bubble-type set-up, following the guidelines adopted by the Games and Amusement Board, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the IATF, are allowed in areas under Alert Level 3.

The PBA held its 2020 All-Filipino Cup in a full bubble in Clark, Pampanga, and recently concluded the 2021 edition of the tournament in a "semi-bubble" in Bacolor, Pampanga.

According to Marcial, the plan is for the PBA to hold the 2021 Governors' Cup in Metro Manila, possibly at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The PBA held the first couple of weeks of the Philippine Cup in the Pasig venue before temporarily halting its season due to a spike in COVID-19 Delta cases.

If given the clearance to allow fans inside game venues, Marcial said it's possible for the league to once again hold its games in bigger arenas such as the Araneta Center in Cubao or the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"Kung may mga mga fans na, so tingnan natin kung saan na tayo pupwede. Kasi, kung 30 or 40%, konti lang, ilan lang ang makakapanood doon, mga isang daan sa Ynares?" he pointed out.

"Kailangan malaki-laki naman, (kasi) mga two to three seats apart eh. Tingnan natin."

"Basta kung anong ibibigay na guidelines ng gobyerno, susundin natin," Marcial stressed.

Malacañang has already said there is a "big possibility" for Metro Manila to shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in time for the holidays, which will allow more businesses to reopen.



