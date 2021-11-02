American McKenzie Moore will play for TNT in the upcoming PBA conference. Photo courtesy of PBA.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning All-Filipino champions TNT Tropang GIGA will be reinforced by American McKenzie Moore when the PBA returns to action next month.

The 6-foot-6 Moore previously played for the Tropang GIGA when they competed in the 2019 East Asia Super League in Macau, where he teamed up with KJ McDaniels. Moore also played for Mighty Sports in the 2019 Jones Cup.

According to a report on the PBA website, Moore is already cleared to enter the country by relevant government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The PBA has imposed a 6-foot-6 height limit on imports for its second conference this season, as well as mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. This will be the first time that the league will feature foreign reinforcements since the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Only the All-Filipino Cup was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PBA also announced on Tuesday that the following imports will be returning to the league for the upcoming conference: Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee; Magnolia's Mike Harris, Phoenix's Paul Harris; Rain or Shine's Henry Walker; San Miguel's Brendan Brown; NLEX's KJ McDaniels; and Alaska's Olu Ashaolu.

Moore, 29, will try to lead TNT to a second consecutive title after they ruled the Philippine Cup last week with a five-game victory over the Magnolia Hotshots. It was the Tropang GIGA's first title in six years.

