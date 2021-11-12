MANILA -- Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has already signified allowing the staging of PBA 3X3 games at the Ynares Sports Arena starting November 20.

Sotto touched on the issue in his recent pronouncements in his social media account.

"Hinihingi ko po ang inyong kooperasyon: Bawal po muna ang contact sports (maliban kung may special permit, katulad ng PBA)," Sotto said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial welcomed Sotto's pronouncement.

"Tuloy na tuloy na ang 3x3. Wala pang official letter from the Mayor's Office, but Mayor Vico has already expressed his approval on Facebook," he said through the league's website.

The 3x3 will push through on Nov. 20. The league, however, has yet to decide on the opening day of the the PBA Governors' Cup, pending the completion of the imports roster.

"It's a reinforced conference so dapat kumpleto ang imports. We're a bit lenient on deadlines regarding the imports because of the situation we're in right now," said Marcial.

"Because of the pandemic, may kahirapan ang proseso ng papers and there's the quarantine protocol that the imports have to go through. Then, they have to practice first with their teams," Marcial added.

As per the monitoring of the PBA Commissioner's Office, among the early birds are the reinforcements of the Alaska Aces, NorthPort Batang Pier and San Miguel Beermen.

