PBA plans to prioritize staging of inaugural 3X3

Given the current COVID-19 situation, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is likely to prioritize the staging of its inaugural 3X3 tournament over its usual 5-on-5 games.

"We're pushing for that to happen sooner than 5x5. We believe it's easier to start because of the fewer personnel involved," PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales said in the league's official website.

But Rosales said even this hinges on their vaccination plan for the players.

The opening of the 46th PBA season was delayed anew after "NCR Plus" was placed under enhanced community quarantine. It was supposed to kick off the 5-on-5 tournament on April 18.

Meanwhile, there will be 10 PBA regular and six visiting teams competing in the "more doable" 3X3 games.

Aside from Basilan BRT Sumisip, which will replaced Blackwater's team in the 3X3 tilt, the non-PBA entities joining the competition include the Zamboanga Valientes, Master Sardines, Geanaux Systems Corp., Boss Cement and Pioneer Epoxy.

The regular PBA teams will also join except for Blackwater and Alaska.

Alaska begged off in the spirit of fairness, as Alaska official Dickie Bachmann is on top of the PBA 3x3 program.

