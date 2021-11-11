LA Revilla excited to play in inaugural PBA 3X3

Photo from the PBA website

LA Revilla admits he will be entering a whole new type of ball game when he suits up for NorthPort in the inaugural PBA 3X3.

The veteran playmaker will be teaming up with Jervy Cruz, Jeepy Faundo, and Mark Olayon to make up the Batang Pier roster for the 3X3 competition, which begins on November 20.

"Sa totoo lang, I have no idea. I have seen games, but I haven't played this type of basketball. I mean this level, hindi ko pa nalalaro ito," said Revilla in the PBA website. (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE https://pba.ph/news/revilla-tests-mettle-playing-3x3)

This will be the first time he will see hardcourt action this season after being transferred by his team to their 3X3 club, which will be mentored by coach Jaren Jarencio.

He last played 5 on 5 during the PBA Philippine Cup in the Clark bubble.

"I think overall, I'm just excited. I'm happy to be able to play basketball again," he said.