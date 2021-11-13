Parents and children relax at a public park, as the country's capital region loosens COVID-19 restrictions in Quezon City, November 2, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Metro Manila and neighboring regions will remain at Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, the task force overseeing the national reaction to the pandemic announced on Saturday.

The same directive, to start on Monday, November 15, was issued for Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Quezon and Rizal in Region 4A, and Aurora, Angeles City, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Region 3.

Alert Level 2, meanwhile, will take effect immediately until November 30 in Dagupan city, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan in Region 1; Biliran, Leyte island and Samar island in Region 8; and Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12.

Catanduanes would be under Alert Level 4 effective Wednesday until month’s end.

Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Siquijor in Region 7 will be under Alert Level 3 starting Monday until November 30.

Also placed under Alert Level 3 were Batanes, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2, and Isabela and Zamboanga cities in Region 9 starting Wednesday.

