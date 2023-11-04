MMA: Lito Adiwang decisions Jeremy Miado in rematch

Lito Adiwang celebrates his triumph over Jeremy Miado in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 4, 2023 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang got his redemption against compatriot Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado, securing a unanimous decision win in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16, Saturday at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang put together a superb striking display, setting the tone with a solid left hook and pinpoint knees in the first round.

Miado regained his bearings and went toe-to-toe with Adiwang in the ensuing rounds, even giving "Thunder Kid" a cut under his right eye.

But Adiwang remained in control, using his leg kicks to score points against Miado and prevent him from getting any rhythm.

"You saw my fights and I end my fights quickly, but I’m happy that I got this finally," said Adiwang after his hand was raised. "This fight is for all the fans who wanted to see the rematch. I think we showed that this is the ending and I won that fight."

Adiwang believes his game plan eased concerns about the knee injury that he suffered when he fought Miado at ONE X in March 2022.

"For all of my supporters who were asking about my leg, I think I answered it now. I showed that and I think that’s one key to winning this fight," said Adiwang, who tore an ACL in the second round of his bout against Miado.

"I got injured but I got back, I got redemption, I got the rematch, and I used my leg so it’s fine now. I’m back," he added.

This is Adiwang's second straight win, a fitting follow-up to his 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34. He improved to 15-5.

Miado, meanwhile, absorbed a second straight defeat to fall to 12-6.

In the main event, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan "The General" Haggerty earned the distinction of being called a two-sport champion after claiming the kickboxing belt in the main event against MMA kingpin, Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade.

A head kick in the second round staggered Andrade, and with Haggerty smelling blood – he didn’t let go.

Seeing Andarde wobbled, Haggerty swarmed and didn’t let up, throwing boxing combinations which floored the Brazilian heavy hitter – forcing referee Olivier Coste to stop the fight at the 1:57 mark of the second round.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo outclassed Magomed Abdulkadirov to take a unanimous decision victory and claim the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.