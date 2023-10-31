Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- For Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado, his upcoming match against countryman Lito Adiwang next month is a perfect opportunity to showcase his growth as a fighter and propel himself into the upper echelon of their weight division.

Miado and Adiwang will face off in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, set for November 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The pair first fought at ONE X in March 2022, which ended abruptly after Adiwang suffered a knee injury.

"I believe I've improved a lot since then," said Miado.

"There are a lot of people saying that I only won because Lito got injured, I really don’t have a problem with it, that’s their opinion," he added.

Miado is confident that the rematch will show that he is the better strawweight. The Filipino fighter is banking on the exposure he got with his elite training partners in Thailand when he was still with Marrok Force MMA.

"When I was in Thailand, I was working on all my weaknesses, my wrestling both in offense and defense. I also sharpened my striking and we all know that Thais are high level strikers, so that’s something that I’ve developed since that fight," he said.

If he is successful against Adiwang, Miado is hopeful that he will earn the distinction of being a top contender in their division.

"I just really want to be in the top five," he said. "This is the perfect chance for me to prove that I deserve to be in the mix of contenders."