Miado apologizes to Adiwang for post-fight celebration

Pinoy striker Jeremy Miado. Handout photo

Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado admitted that he didn’t mean to offend anyone by celebrating his victory over an injured Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang at ONE X last year.

Before their rematch in a strawweight MMA bout on November 4 at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, Miado apologized to Adiwang for how he and his camp celebrated the win following the Baguio City native’s ACL tear.

“Lito, I apologize for how I reacted in that fight. I was just really happy. After that really hard training camp, I was just happy to get a win out of it,” Miado told Adiwang during a Zoom press conference.

“I really apologize for it. I didn’t mean to be insensitive.”

Miado also apologized for following up on his hits while “Thunder Kid” limped his way to the side of the ONE Championship Circle after blowing out his knee.

“The Jaguar” kept the pressure on until the referee stopped the bout, which didn’t sit well with Adiwang’s fans.

For the native of Albay, that was just his fighter’s instincts kicking in.

“There were a lot of people who got angry with me in that fight. Lito got injured and I snuck in a follow-up punch. But I just want to explain my side, that each time I step in the ring, up until the referee stops me I pretty much keep going,” he said.

“Of course, not all fighters are like that, and I understand why some people are angry with me. But you know, being fighters, I hope they’d understand.”

With that in mind, Miado is hopeful that everyone gets through their camp healthy and well and, regardless of the result, the fight ends without injury or controversy.

“I wasn’t satisfied, definitely. Especially with how that fight turned out. Add to it that he’s my countryman, [and] of course I’m far from satisfied,” he said.

“If we look at the fight, there are a lot of people saying that he was ahead on the scorecards and I only won because he got injured. So of course, no one will be satisfied with a victory like that.

“Now I hope we both train well, we avoid injuries, and we get to truly show the world what Philippine MMA is all about.”