MMA: Adiwang-Miado rematch set for ONE Fight Night 16

MANILA -- Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado will settle the score when they meet inside the ONE Circle next month.

The Filipino strawweights will face off in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this November 4.

The pair first faced off at ONE X in March 2022, in a match that was expected to steal the show. However, it ended in an unexpected way -- with Adiwang suffering a knee injury in the second round.

For Adiwang, the rematch is a chance to get his second win in a span of six weeks -- and to get back at Miado and his camp, as "Thunder Kid" felt slighted at how his opponent celebrated after his unfortunate injury.

"I really wanted this rematch. When we first met, honestly, I wasn't that excited because I knew I was facing a fellow Filipino and he wasn't in the top five, so there really wasn't any fire at all. But I'm now truly excited," he said.

"I'm on fire for this rematch and it's because of him and his cornermen. Honestly, I was hurt with the way they celebrated when I got injured. He wasn't even winning that fight and they were celebrating like that," Adiwang revealed.

It took Adiwang 18 months to recover from the knee injury, and he looked as though he didn't miss a beat in his return. He needed just 23 seconds to defeat Adrian Mattheis in his return at ONE Friday Fights 34, keeping himself fresh for another match next month.

"In this rematch, I'm coming with my A game," Adiwang vowed. "I'm not going to hold back. Let's finish this, and may the best man win."

