Lito Adiwang (right) during his initial faceoff with Jeremy Miado. Handout photo

After knocking out Adrian Mattheis last month, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang was ready to call it a year and recharge for a busy 2024.

But when ONE Championship offered him a rematch with Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado, he didn’t think twice about accepting.

“I was on a vacation when they offered me this fight, and of course I said yes,” he said.

The two will meet in a strawweight MMA rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this November 4.

“I’d rather go back and fight, finish unfinished business, and after this, I can go and relax,” he continued.

That loss, according to Adiwang, was the hardest setback of his career to accept.

“Thunder Kid” was submitted twice and has experienced some close, disputable decision losses. But none will ever compare to losing via freak injury in a fight that he believes he was winning before the stoppage.

“It truly bothered me. It hurts losing in a way that’s beyond my control. I would’ve accepted it if I lost via submission, or via knockout, a clear loss – that’s easier to swallow,” Adiwang said.

“Losing via injury in a fight where I felt like I was winning, it hurts. It truly hurts.”

But now that he’s here, Adiwang wants to prove his ultimate point -- that the only reason the fight remains a blemish on his record was because he got injured.

Now that he’s healthy and confident, he knows that he can close this chapter and continue his ascent in the strawweight division.

“At the back of my head, I know I need to finish this. I want to put an end to all talks, to see who’s the real winner, because the result of the first fight certainly left more questions,” he said.

“His fans and my fans really wanted to see who’s the winner, a definite winner without an injury.”