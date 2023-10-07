I know every Filipino is proud to be called one today. Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas, on this incredible feat!



President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. congratulated the Philippine national basketball team for its successful campaign in the 19th Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas defeated Jordan, 70-60, on Friday night to give the Philippines its first Asiad basketball gold in 61 years.



"I know every Filipino is proud to be called one today. Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas, on this incredible feat!" said Marcos in his X (formerly Twitter) post.

"Your hard work continues to elevate Filipino athleticism and sportsmanship to the global arena."

It was the Philippines fourth gold medal in the Hangzhou edition of the Games.

The gold medal count equaled the country's gold medal harvest in Jakarta and Palembang five years ago.

“That’s actually five gold medals won all in all, counting Eumir’s [Felix Marcial] silver,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Tolentino said the basketball gold was the biggest of all, “It’s worth a thousand golds!”

“It’s God’s will, prayers answered.”

Ernest John “EJ” Obiena won the Philippines' first gold in Hangzhou by setting a new men’s pole vault record of 5.90 meters.

Then came the pair of gold medals from Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez who tripled the count.

Marcial could have made it four if not for the controversial result in the men's light heavyweight finals against a Chinese boxer.

Then came Gilas coup de grace, which rubbed salt against China's wound following their thrilling 77-76 win in the semifinals.

“After 61 years … Thank you Lord, we proved once again that the Philippines is the No. 1 in Asia,” Tolentino said.

