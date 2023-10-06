Gilas Pilipinas celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's basketball in the 19th Asian Games. The Philippines outlasted Jordan, 70-60, in the gold medal game. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Gilas Pilipinas outlasted Jordan to hack out a 70-60 victory and win the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games men's basketball finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on Friday night.

Justin Brownlee topscored the nationals with 20 points, but it was Ange Kouame who brought the nationals to the promised land by constantly attacking the basket to score on crucial free throws that thwarted the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-powered Jordan side.

Kouame finished with 14 points to give the Philippines its first gold medal since 1962. Chris Newsome added 13 markers as the nationals exacted revenge against Jordan.

Gilas mounted an aggressive start against Jordan to post an early 11-5 lead int he first period. The nationals enjoyed the upper hand, 28-15, until Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started a searing 14-1 rally to tie count 29-all.

The nationals picked up the pace in the third canto as Scottie Thompson and Calvin Oftana drilled successive treys for a 43-39 lead. Free throws by Ahmad Al Dwairi brought Jordan closer, 41-45, but the Filipinos managed to surge ahead following buckets by Newsome, Kevin Alas and Japeth Aguilar to take a 51-41 upperhand going to the fourth.

Freddy Ibrahim opened the payoff period with a triple, followed by John Bohannon's basket that cut Jordan's deficit to 53-46. Then Hollis-Jefferson and Bohannon tried to work around Gilas' defense in an effort to further narrow the gap midway through the quarter.

A couple of freebies by Hollis-Jefferson and one by Ahmad Al Dwairi brought Jordan closer, 60-56. But Kouame managed to sink a couple of free throws himself and a crucial jumper in the final 1:45 minutes to keep Gilas afloat 64-55.

Kouame's free throws in the last 14 seconds was the final nail on Jordan's coffin.

Jordan beat the nationals in their first meeting in the preliminaries, 87-62, sending the Philippines to a tougher path against Iran in the quarters and China in the semis.

Gilas was able to overcome China via an emotional 77-76 victory and set a title joust against Jordan.