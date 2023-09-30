Action between Gilas Pilipinas and Jordan in the 19th Asian Games. POC-PSC Media Pool.

(UPDATED) Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan pulled away for an 87-62 triumph over Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday, denying the Philippines an outright quarterfinal berth in the men's basketball competition of the 19th Asian Games.

Instead, it is Jordan that topped Group C after winning all three of their assignments and sealing their place in the knockout round.

Gilas' loss at the HOC Gymnasium means that they will play the third-ranked team in Group D -- Qatar -- for a spot in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will play Iran, the top team in Group A, in the last eight.

Hollis-Jefferon went 7-of-17 from the field for 24 points along with nine assists and six rebounds, but he got plenty of help as four other Jordan players reached double-digits.

Fadi Mustafa had 17 points and Sami Bzai added 12, while John Bohannon and Ahmad Al Dwairi each scored 10.

The Philippines could not sustain a solid start and found themselves trailing big at the half, 42-29, after giving up 26 points to Jordan in the second period.

But they made a big run in the third quarter, forcing a 52-all deadlock after a CJ Perez bucket with 1:24 left in the frame. Unfortunately for the Philippines, they couldn't end the period on a strong note: Jordan scored seven unanswered points to take control of the game heading into the final frame, 59-52.

Riding the momentum of that scoring burst, Jordan completely dominated the fourth quarter to pull away from the Philippines.

For Gilas, Justin Brownlee was just 8-of-22 from the field for 24 points, while Scottie Thompson was the only other Filipino in double-digits, with 11 points. The Philippines shot just 33% from the field, including just 4-of-24 from long distance.

