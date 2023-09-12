Justin Brownlee and Chris Newsome in action during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. POC/PSC Media and Ariya Kurniawan/File.

MANILA — Two of the last cuts to the Philippines' 2023 FIBA World Cup roster are set to finally don the national team's colors once again.

Justin Brownlee and Chris Newsome will have the opportunity to backstop Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in China later this month as they look to redeem themselves from their disappointing World Cup run.

And despite having to endure being previously cut from the team, the Meralco Bolts all-around guard said that he will always answer the country’s call of duty.

“It’s always exciting to be able to represent the country,” the former Ateneo Blue Eagle said in an interview with One Sports.

“I gave my promise to this program that if I’m available and you call me, I’m gonna be here.”

Newsome, despite already being informed beforehand that he would not be a part of the FIBA Final 12, still joined Gilas’ practices as a sign of his commitment, and he will now have that sacrifice be repaid in the Asiad.

“I think everybody saw that [during] the last World Cup. Even though I wasn’t in the lineup, I still made my presence felt,” he said.

“Here we are for the Asian Games, and I’m still here.”

“I’ve been here ever since the SEA Games so I definitely love serving the country and love being a part of something bigger.”

“I’m doing this for all the Filipino fans out there. I’m just gonna give my best every time I step on the floor.”

Meanwhile, the Barangay Ginebra import also expressed his gratitude for finally getting the chance to play for the National team yet again.

“I’m very excited. It’s always an honor, [and] I’m excited with the guys on the team, some of the guys I haven’t been able to play with. I’m excited all around, and definitely excited to have a bounce back,” he told One Sports.

Brownlee’s role as the team’s naturalized player took a side step to give way for Jordan Clarkson’s spot for Gilas, but that experience didn’t leave a bad taste in his mouth. Indeed, Brownlee is even more eager to lace his kicks and be one of the squad’s leaders as they eye for redemption in the Asian Games.

“I think [during] the World Cup, I think the guys did an incredible job. We didn’t qualify for the Olympics like we wanted to, but I’m happy we can bounce back from that,” he said.

“[I’m happy to] represent the Philippines with pride and great honor,” he ended.

