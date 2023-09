Tim Cone on coaching Gilas in Asian Games, getting Chot's 'blessing'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tim Cone is stepping up as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Thursday, September 7.

He replaces Chot Reyes, who resigned following criticisms over the national team's performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. According to Cone, Reyes gave him his "blessing" to take the helm, and told him he is the best man for the job.