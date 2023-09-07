Fajardo, Thompson, Japeth among Gilas' usual suspects, says Cone

Kai Sotto gets a defensive board against Angola in the FIBA World Cup on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Newly appointed Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone already has several players in mind who will be included in the team lineup for the Asian Games.

This includes the "usual suspects" who saw action for the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"The usual suspects will be June Mar, Scottie, Japeth," said Cone, who was formally appointed on Thursday as the head tactician for the national team.

Also assured of a spot in the roster is his Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, who is recovering from an injury.

"Brownlee wants to play, he will play in the Asian Games. We were assuming he's going to be 100 percent," said the coach. "I'd say we'll really need him. He makes people around him better."

The more daunting task is finding the right guys to replace the likes of Kai Sotto, and the other Gilas players who have commitments with their clubs in the Korean Basketball League and the Japan B.League like Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, and Kiefer Ravena.

"We know that Kai will not be able to join, AJ (Edu). All the guys in Japan, Dwight Ramos, they will not be able to join. The guys in Korea will not be able to join," said Cone.

"That's like six or seven players right there that we'd try to replace."

He added that they will need players who will be able to commit as early as Monday next week since they only have 14 days left to prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.