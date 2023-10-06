Gilas Pilipinas with Tim Cone. POC-PSC Media pool

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone hopes the Philippine men's basketball team can dig deep one last time and deliver a historic gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Philippines will play Jordan in the gold medal game on Friday night at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, hoping to also avenge their lone loss of the tournament so far.

Cone stressed to his players that their stunning triumph over China -- where they overhauled a deficit in the fourth quarter en route to a 77-76 victory -- is over and done with.

"Guys, yesterday ended last night," said Cone in his message to Gilas after their team prayer on Thursday afternoon. "There's no more yesterday. It's all gone. Don't live there, don't live in the past. You gotta start living forward."

"Move forward, fellas. Move forward," the coach stressed.

Cone earlier called on the Filipinos to be "locked in" against Jordan, which crushed them 87-62 when they played in the group phase and denied them an outright berth in the quarterfinals. Gilas recovered from that loss to throttle Qatar, 80-41, for a quarterfinal berth where they held off Iran, 84-83. Then came their sensational comeback against the host nation on Wednesday night to advance to the gold medal game.

"I thought with Iran, we could play our game and it would be okay. And with China, I thought we could basically play our game and it would be okay. But now we gotta do something special against Jordan," Cone said to the GIlas players.

It is easier said than done, with Cone admitting that the team is "a little bit worn out." "I'm asking an awful lot from the guys. I kept asking them every game: 'We gotta dig deep! You gotta dig deep!' They're scraping the barrel at this point, trying to get something extra. And you kinda see it in practice," the coach said.

The Gilas coaching staff initially wanted to cancel practice on Thursday, but Cone said they needed to make adjustments against Jordan especially after their huge loss in the group stage.

"They [our adjustments] gotta be pretty major," he said. "We're not gonna go out and kinda keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result. That's the definition of insane."

"We're gonna go out there and change things up. I think we're better at some of the things we're doing already, that we weren't when we played them last time, so we'll see," he added.

"I think it's all gonna come down to energy. The desire is there, they know how important the moment is."

Gilas Pilipinas will once again have to be mindful of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had 24 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in their win, along with the backcourt of Fadi Ibrahim (17 pts) and Sami Bzai (12).

Justin Brownlee had 24 points in the loss against Jordan, but the Philippines was undone by their poor shooting from long range where they made just four of 24 attempts.



RELATED VIDEO

