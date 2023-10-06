𝟑𝐑𝐃 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋! 🥇🥋



Congratulations, Annie!



Filipina Jiu-jitsu fighter Annie Ramirez clinched the third gold medal for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games.

Ramirez outpointed her Kazakh opponent Galina Duvanova by two points for the golden finish at the XSL Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

Thus, she topped the women's Brazilian jiu-jitsu under 57 kilogram class.

It was the Philippines' second gold medal in Brazilian jiu-jitsu after Meggie Ochoa grabbed the gold on Friday.

Ochoa beat Abdulla Balqees of the United Arab Emirates in the women's under 48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu finals competition.

The country won its first Asiad gold when EJ Obiena topped the men's pole vault competition.